Legends League Cricket to conduct internal probe into Sreesanth-Gambhir verbal spat

Amid the ongoing verbal exchange between former Indian cricketers S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir, Syed Kirmani, the head of the code of conduct & ethics committee of Legends League Cricket, announced an internal probe into the matter.

The dispute escalated following a heated altercation between the two during a match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Sreesanth took to social media, posting videos disclosing Gambhir's remarks, and Gambhir responded with a cryptic tweet on his X handle. Here's a breakdown of the on-field incident and the background of the 2013 case:

On-Field Altercation

During the second over, Gambhir scored a six and a four against Sreesanth, leading to a confrontation between the two. Umpires and teammates intervened to separate them. Both players are known for their passionate on-field demeanor.

Legends League Cricket's Response

The Legends League Cricket emphasized its commitment to upholding the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship. Kirmani, head of the code of conduct committee, stated that an internal investigation would be conducted into the alleged violation of the code of conduct. Any misconduct, both on and off the field, including on social media, will be dealt with strictly.

“Legends League Cricket strives to uphold the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship and will conduct an internal investigation on the violation of the code of conduct. Any misconduct that has occurred both on and off the field including on social media platforms will be dealt with strictly. The code of conduct has clearly stated that necessary action will be taken against players that bring disrepute to the league, the spirit of the game and the teams that they are representing. We make our stand very clear and continue to work towards sharing the game with millions of cricketing lovers across the nation and world,” Kirmani said as quoted by the Legends League Cricket X handle.

Gambhir's Cryptic Response

Following the controversy, Sreesanth shared videos revealing the comments that triggered his anger. In contrast, Gambhir responded with a cryptic tweet saying, "Smile when the world is all about attention!"

Sreesanth's Allegations

In his Instagram videos, Sreesanth claimed that Gambhir repeatedly referred to him as a "fixer" during the live television broadcast and even in the presence of umpires. He alleged that Gambhir used offensive language, stating, "Fixer, fixer, you're a fixer… you f**k off, fixer."

Reference to 2013 Spot-Fixing Case

If Sreesanth's allegations hold true, Gambhir's use of the term "fixer" is linked to the infamous 2013 spot-fixing case that rocked the Indian Premier League (IPL). In that incident, Delhi Police arrested Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankeet Chavan on charges of spot-fixing while playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

Sreesanth was banned from playing cricket by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The allegations suggested that the players communicated with bookies through pre-decided gestures on the field, with Sreesanth using a towel as a signal during an over in a match.

Legal Developments

In July 2015, the Patiala House court dropped all charges against Sreesanth, Chandila, and Chavan, stating that no prima facie case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was made out against them. Subsequently, in March 2019, the Supreme Court lifted the lifetime ban on Sreesanth and directed the BCCI to reconsider the quantum of punishment.