"Upbringing matters": Sreesanth's wife reacts to LLC clash with Gautam Gambhir

After the verbal exchange between former cricketers S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) match on Wednesday night, Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari, has raised questions about Gambhir's conduct, expressing shock at his alleged behaviour. The heated confrontation occurred after Sreesanth was hit for a six and a four, leading to a heated exchange between the two players.

Sreesanth, who accused Gambhir of abusing him and labelling him a "fixer," shared his version of the events in a series of videos on Instagram. In response, Bhuvneshwari commented on Sreesanth's post, emphasizing the significance of upbringing and expressing dismay at the reported behaviour of a former India teammate.

"It is so shocking to hear from Sree that a player who has played for India with him for many years can stoop to this level. Even after so many years of retirement from Active cricket . After all, upbringing matters a lot and it shows up when these kind of behaviour comes up on ground. Shocking truly shocking," said Bhuvneshwari in the comment section of the post.

Sreesanth, in his Instagram post, highlighted that he maintained composure and did not use any abusive language during the exchange. He recounted Gambhir repeatedly calling him a "fixer" and expressed his disappointment at the language used on the cricket field, particularly given the challenges he and his family had faced.

"When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me a fixer. I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr. Gauti has done, sooner or later, all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, are not acceptable," Sreesanth stated.

The cricketer, who previously faced a life ban from international cricket imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the aftermath of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, expressed his hurt and that of his family. He promised to reveal the details of Gambhir's words, emphasizing the need for respect among colleagues.

"What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in live broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him; he speaks about something else. I don't want to go further into detail. Just want to say I am very hurt, and my family is hurt, and my dear ones are hurt," Sreesanth added.

Legends League Cricket's Response

The incident has prompted an internal investigation by Legends League Cricket, with the committee pledging to uphold the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship while taking necessary actions against any code of conduct violations.

“Legends League Cricket strives to uphold the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship and will conduct an internal investigation on the violation of the code of conduct. Any misconduct that has occurred both on and off the field including on social media platforms will be dealt with strictly. The code of conduct has clearly stated that necessary action will be taken against players that bring disrepute to the league, the spirit of the game and the teams that they are representing. We make our stand very clear and continue to work towards sharing the game with millions of cricketing lovers across the nation and world,” Kirmani said as quoted by the Legends League Cricket X handle.