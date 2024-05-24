SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the high-stakes Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday. RR remain unchanged from their previous game, while SRH have brought back Aiden Markram in their playing XI. The winner of this match will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

SRH Impact Subs: Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR Impact Subs: Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen