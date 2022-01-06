Sri Lanka announce squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games Qualifier

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced the squad for the ICC Commonwealth Games qualifier 2022, which will commence on January 18 in Malaysia.

Sri Lanka women's cricket team will take part in the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022. The side will leave for Malaysia on January 9 to take part in the competition.

"The following squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa to take part in the qualifiers," SLC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshita Madavi (VC), Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Vishmi Rajapaksa, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi, Prasadini Weerkkody, Achini Kulasuriya

7 out of 8 qualifiers for the cricket T20 competition (Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games) were announced back in April with the final team set to be finalised at the end of January 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

