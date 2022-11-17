Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail in alleged sexual assault case

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been granted bail while awaiting trial on charges of sexual intercourse without consent and the Lanka batter is banned from using his social media accounts, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Gunathilaka was arrested on Sunday morning from team's hotel and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse with no consent while on national duty during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

The Lanka batter is facing four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and has not yet given a plea. The case will return to court on January 12.

"Magistrate Janet Wahlquist granted Gunathilaka bail on Thursday in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court, where he appeared via an audiovisual link from Parklea jail. Police prosecutor Kerry-Ann McKinnon opposed bail on the grounds Gunathilaka is a flight risk and that he could endanger the safety of the complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons," ESPNcricinfo stated.

"Of course he would be on bail in these circumstances," Thangaraj was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The complainant tried to remove the accused's hand by grabbing his wrist but the accused squeezed tighter around her neck. The complainant was fearing for her life and could not get away from the accused," A police facts sheet filed with the court was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Gunathilaka has been a part of SL's white-ball set-up since 2017 and has represented the nation in 47 ODIs, 46 T20Is and eight Tests.

Gunathilaka was ruled out of the T20 World Cup on October 19 due to a hamstring injury, but was with the squad as a "standby" when the incident allegedly occurred.

( With inputs from ANI )

