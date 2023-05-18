Sri Lanka set to host New Zealand for white-ball series from June onwards

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 18 : The New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka will feature both ODI and T20I assignments, starting in late June.

The tour commences with a three-match ODI series which will form a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-2025 cycle. New Zealand are currently third in the standings while hosts Sri Lanka are seventh, as per ICC.

The series will give Sri Lanka a chance to climb up to the second spot with 11 points should they sweep the series. All three ODIs will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, according to ICC.

The T20I leg of the tour starts on July 8, with all three games slated to be played in Colombo.

New Zealand's Women's cricket team, also known as The White Ferns will arrive in Sri Lanka on June 23.

Fixtures:

27 June: 1st ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

30 June: 2nd ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

3 July: 3rd ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

8 July: 1st T20I: P.Sara Oval, Colombo

10 July: 2nd T20I: P.Sara Oval, Colombo

12 July: 3rd T20I: P.Sara Oval, Colombo

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor