Sri Lanka women's team to play white ball series against Bangladesh

Colombo, April 10 Sri Lanka women's team will host Bangladesh for a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series in April and May.

All the matches will be played in Colombo. While the P. Sara Oval will host the ODI fixtures, the SSC Ground will be the venue for the T20I matches.

The ODI series will be played between April 29 and May 4 and will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship. Sri Lanka are currently placed 7th on the ICC Women's Championship table, with Bangladesh on 9th.

The ODI series will be followed up by the T20I series, which too will have a warm-up match for the visitors on 7 May. The T20Is will be played between 9 and 12 May.

Bangladesh will arrive on 25 April and play a warm-up fixture against SLC Board President XI on April 27.

