Sunil Dev, manager of India's T20 WC 2007 winning team, dies

Sunil Dev, who was the administrative manager of team India in T20 World Cup 2007, passed away late on Wednesday (August 2) night after a prolonged illness. He was 75 years old and is survived by his wife and children. Dev went as the manager of team India on many away tours but his stint is majorly remembered for the Men in Blue's glory in 2007 T20 World Cup.

Dev, who was synonymous with DDCA from late '70s till 2015, also served in various BCCI sub-committees during his tenure as sports administrator. He also served as an administrative manager on India's tour of South Africa in 1996 and the 2014 tour of England.

There was a time between 1990 till the first decade of the new millennium when no Ranji Trophy or age-group team could be released without his seal of approval.In fact, renowned journalist James Astill, who is the Asia Editor of 'Economist', in his critically acclaimed book "The Great Tamasha", had mentioned about his meeting with Dev and how his explanation and theatrics around ticket sales of a particular game at the Kotla amused him.There were many stories about the style of working of Dev but a few became urban myths with the passage of time.