Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur likely to captain Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023

With just a week left, franchises are making all the last minute prep for IPL 16. With Shreyas Iyer almost ruled out of the IPL due to a serious back injury, KKR are set to name a new captain for IPL 2023 in the next couple of days. According to a report, the captaincy could go to either India's pace bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur, or veteran West Indies' spin bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine, who has been a stellar performer for the franchise since he joined them in 2012.

The report states that KKR will make the announcement in a grand ceremony that will feature performances from their owner Shah Rukh Khan and a popular overseas singer. Within a day or two, KKR are set to make the announcement of their new captain in a grand function with their owner, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and an overseas pop star set to light up the occasion," a source close to the developments told TOI.Sunil Narine is an obvious choice, given the wealth of experience he has for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He is their leading wicket-taker in history, with 122 scalps, and has been an integral part in their two IPL triumphs in 2012 and 2014. He was also the skipper for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the IL20.