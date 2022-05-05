Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, against Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field first Delhi Capitals. Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott make their SRH debuts. Washington Sundar got injured in the last game and Prithvi Shaw misses out for Delhi Capitals. Both teams are outside the playoff positions as of now, but they do have matches in hand, an advantage which could place them in good stead. But they're also coming off losses, back-to-back in case of the Sunrisers. 16 points could be the gateway for a place in the playoffs, and both teams are still in with a chance to reach that point.

