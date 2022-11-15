Sunrisers Hyderabad release Kane Williamson ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Kane Williamson has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. A complete overhaul can be expected in the Orange camp, given their disappointing run in the last two editions. Letting go of Williamson will free up a significant chunk of Sunrisers' purse ahead of the 2023 auction as they look to rebuild after a disappointing 2022 campaign where they finished eighth on the points table on the 10-team table with only six wins in 14 games.Williamson was one of three players retained by the franchise ahead of the 2022 auction.

Sunrisers spent INR 14 crore in the IPL - to keep hold of him, and INR 4 crore each to retain Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. Until the IPL 2022 final, Umran Malik had the award for bowling the fastest delivery of the season at 157 kmph, until Lockie Ferguson snatched it with a 157.3 kmph thunderbolt.