Supporters of Mashrafe Mortaza fined for breaching electoral code

A mobile court has fined four supporters of Narail-2 constituency Awami League candidate Mashrafe Bin Mortaza for violating the election code of conduct during the campaign.Md Anisur Rahman, executive magistrate of the mobile court, slapped the penalty on Wednesday night.

He said that they conducted a drive in Hatir Bagan area of the town on Wednesday night as part of a regular duty in the two constituencies of Narail.Four supporters of Mashrafe were fined Tk5,200 for putting stickers of his electoral symbol Boat on the vehicles, Anisur said.He said he had also warned them against repeating the offence. He is widely regarded as the most successful captain for Bangladesh in ODI and T20 formats