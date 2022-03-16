Suresh Raina, Ravi Shastri to join IPL 2022 commentary team?

Suresh Raina and Ravi Shastri are all set to be a part of the 15th season of IPL as commentators. According to reports, the former cricketer's will be a part of the Hindi panel. “You all know that Raina won’t be a part of the IPL this time but we somehow wanted to link him with the tournament. He has a massive fan following and there is a reason why he is known as Mr IPL. As for Shastri, he was part of Star Sports English commentary team. But he didn’t commentate after the final of Champions Trophy in 2017 as he became India’s head coach,” an IPL source said while speaking to Jagran.

It is also said that Shastri will be undergoing training for his role as commentator in Hindi and the former India coach is taking Hindi lessons on Zoom from an expert. Shastri's last commentary was the Champions Trophy final in 2017. Speaking about Raina, the former World Cup winning player went unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auctions. He has also not been named as a replacement by any team, despite a couple of players pulling out of the cash rich league due to injuries and bio-bubble fatigue. The 15th edition is slated to begin from March 26 with a blockbuster clash between last year's finalists, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

