Surrey sign Sunil Narine for T20 Blast

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has signed with Surrey for the entirety of the Vitality Blast, the club announced on Wednesday (March 9). After his stint at the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders, Narine will join the club as one of the two overseas slots in Surrey's squad. The 33-year-old has represented West Indies in 51 T20Is, picking 52 wickets. He has 429 wickets in 391 T20s in his career.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Surrey in the Vitality Blast this year; one of the few competitions around the world I've not experienced in my career," said Narine after the signing. "The stint I enjoyed with Oval Invincibles in 2021 gave me a taste of how unique playing in front of a packed Kia Oval crowd really is. My aim is to entertain as much as possible this year and hopefully ensure the Club challenges for the trophy." "We're very pleased Sunil will be joining us for this year's Vitality Blast. His unique skills as a bowler and ability to bat anywhere in the order make him a very exciting proposition in any T20 side," Surrey's director of cricket Alec Stewart said. "As a proven winner in this format, his experience in internationals and leagues around the world will be an invaluable asset. I look forward to seeing him perform in a Surrey shirt this summer. "Surrey missed out on the knockout stages of the Blast last year, having been beaten finalists in 2020.



