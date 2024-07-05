'Surya Ne Catch Nahi Liya Hota Toh....': Rohit Sharma Takes a Hilarious Dig At SKY's World Cup Winning Catch (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma along with three other Mumbai-based cricketers were felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in South Mumbai on Friday. Rohit along with Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were part of the team that won the T20 World Cup last week. The four Mumbai players from the victorious T20 World Cup cricket team were also felicitated in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex later in the day. At the event, Rohit lauded Suryakumar for his match-defining catch in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa. The World Cup winning skipper in a hilarious way trolled Surya Kumar Yadav saying "Jaise Surya ne Kaha Ki Catch Haat Me Baith Gaya, Agar Nahi Baitha Tho Mai Usko Bitha Deta." Surya told that ball got stuck in his hand, thank god it did or else I would have stuck him. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Team India returned home on Thursday after winning the T20 World Cup last week. From New Delhi to Mumbai, the Indian cricket team received raucous reception from the fans. After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, the team left for Mumbai in the evening to celebrate the T20 World Cup triumph with the fans.

The players and support staff members were all welcomed by fans, with an open bus parade on their way to the Wankhede Stadium, where a separate ceremony was organised to felicitate the team. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya led the victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium. In a viral video, Kohli, Rohit and the others were seen bouncing to the chants of "Vande Mataram". The video was enough to guarantee goosebumps to the fans of the Indian cricket team. During the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, the BCCI distributed Rs 125 crore to the Indian team, a prize money the board had already announced for the side after its T20 World Cup triumph.