Suryakumar Yadav dissects cricket pitch like mathematician: Sreesanth

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 5 : Mumbai Indians became the first team in the history of IPL to successfully chase down 200-plus targets in consecutive games. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Rajasthan Royals at home by chasing down 213 and made the run chase of 215 against Punjab Kings in Mohali look ridiculously easy.

Riding upon blistering half-centuries from their Indian batting mainstays, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, the five-time champions crushed Punjab Kings. MI sent a warning of danger to the opposition teams i.e. take us lightly at your own peril.

Star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav continued doing Surya things against Punjab Kings and entertained the audience with his 360-degree hittings.

Hailing the No. 1 T20I batter in the world, former India cricketer S Sreesanth termed SKY as a mathematician for his ability to find gaps.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Sreesanth said, "SKY isn't just a batter, he's a mathematician. The way he carries himself is simply superb. He dissects the field like a mathematician uses a compass and a protractor on the paper. He makes those calculations brilliantly inside his sharp mind and makes full use of the dimension of the ground, the pace of the bowler, etc. He literally knows exactly where the fielder is and where the gaps are. He's so precise. They say 'sky is the limit' but for Surya, even SKY is not the limit."

Sreesanth further added that MI have come back on the winning track and it will be difficult to stop their juggernaut from rolling in IPL 2023.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Sreesanth said, "Once Mumbai Indians taste victory, there's no stopping them. They have a long history of success. They've done it in the past and can repeat it."

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody also praised Mumbai Indians for back-to-back successful run chases in IPL 2023 and the fearless approach they devised. Moody asserted Ishan Kishan finding his form back is a good sign for MI.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Moody said, "Mumbai Indians have a very strong batting line-up, that is their strength. They are a fearless side in a run chase and they are proving it. The only missing piece in their batting was Ishan Kishan and his coming to form is a massive boost for MI."

