Suryakumar Yadav joins Mumbai Indians ahead of Rajasthan Royals clash after injury

Fit-again star batter Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians confirmed in a statement that Suryakumar has recovered from his finger injury.''Suryakumar Yadav exited his mandatory quarantine and joined the team (on Wednesday) for the gym session in the company of his mates Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah... The mood in the camp is upbeat,'' MI said in a statement.

'

The team underwent a strength and conditioning session yesterday under the watchful eyes of Paul Chapman. The session involved weight and fitness training, with the focus on working on core fitness and building strength.' 'Mumbai Indians had lost to Delhi Capitals by four wickets in their IPL opener at the Brabourne Stadium here. Mumbai failed to defend 178 as Delhi shot off the target in just 18.2 overs. DC bowlers did not let MI put up a big score on board even after a great start by Ishan Kishan and captain Rohit Sharma. Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed were the chief architects of DC's exceptional bowling display while Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel sealed the game for DC with the bat.