Suryakumar Yadav lights up Wankhede sky with his first IPL 100

Wankhede stadium witnessed some insane hitting as Surya Kumar Yadav scored his first ever IPL 100. Mumbai ended their innings scoring 218 after 20 overs. For Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan picked four wickets. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai Indians a flying start after they were invited to bat first by Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya in the IPL 2023 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The pair drove Mumbai to 61/0 at the end of powerplay. However, Rashid Khan then got things under control, packing both Rohit and Ishan in the seventh over. The Afghan wizard then removed Nehal Wadhera in his next over. Vishnu Vinod and Suryakumar Yadav then steadied the MI ship as the pair added a crucial 50-plus stand for the fourth wicket.