Suryakumar Yadav's shots are at different level: Anrich Nortje

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has heaped praises on star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, saying that his shots are at a different level and hoped that the batter continues his form till the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India.

"Suryakumar Yadav is a key batter for India. Whenever he plays, his shots are at a different level. I wish he continues his good form and plays the 2023 Cricket World Cup," said Nortje to ANI.

Suryakumar has been in fantastic form this year in T20Is. In 31 T20I matches this year, he has scored 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and the best score of 117. He is the highest T20I run-scorer this year.

Most notably, in India's loss to South Africa in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, he was the lone warrior for Men in Blue, scoring a valiant 68 off 40 balls that took India to 133/9. Yadav was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 239 runs that came with a strike rate of 189.68, the best in the tournament. He has also scored three half-centuries in six innings.

But the batter has not been able to replicate his T20I success in ODIs. He has scored only 260 runs in 13 ODIs this year at an average of 26.00 and just one half-century under his belt.

The pacer said that India has a great batting line up and Virat Kohli being back in form is a great sign.

"They (Team India) have to show more trust in him (Virat) now," he added.

Ever since Virat returned to the sport after a break taken after months of bad form during the Asia Cup, he has been in a fine form, having scored 700 runs in 16 innings at an average of 70.00. He was able to hit his much-anticipated 71st international ton after over 1,020 days and also hit seven fifties besides that.

In the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Virat was one of India's biggest stars, topping the batting charts with 296 runs in six innings at an average of 98.66 and four fifties. He also broke numerous batting records in the tournament and became the highest run scorer in T20 WC history, ending with a total of 1,141 runs in 25 matches with 14 fifties at an average of 81.50.

On his ongoing stint in Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Nortje said, "I am enjoying it. It is great to be here."

Nortje is representing Morrisville SAMP Army in the tournament this year. He has taken four wickets in the tournament so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

