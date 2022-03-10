Sussex signs Pujara as replacement for Travis Head

Sussex Cricket on Thursday signed India's Cheteshwar Pujara as overseas batter for the County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup competition.

Pujara will be replacing Australia batter Travis Head, who requested to be released from his contract due to increased international commitments along with the news that he and his partner are expecting their first child.

"I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season. I do look forward to joining up with the Sussex family soon and be a part of its rich cricketing history. Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club's success," said Pujara in an official statement.

"We are delighted to welcome such an experienced international top-order batter to the squad and look forward to his contribution both with the bat and in helping our younger top-order batters continue their development in first-class cricket," stated Sussex Cricket in an official release.

"We are sorry Travis will not be joining us and wish him all the best with his international commitments and congratulate him and his partner Jessica on their news," stated further.

Pujara will arrive in time for the first Championship match of the season and remain until at least the end of the RL50 competition.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor