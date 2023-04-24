Sydney Cricket Ground unveils Lara-Tendulkar Gates

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have been honoured by Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) where the duo played some of their greatest innings. The SCG gates, used to access the field of play, were unveiled to mark Tendulkar’s 50th birthday and 30 years since Lara’s innings of 277 on Monday.

“All visiting cricket players will take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, which are situated between the Members Pavilion’s away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand. The Australian cricket team enter the field via the Don Bradman Gates between the Members and Ladies Pavilions, while the Arthur Morris and Alan Davidson Gates front Driver Avenue, ” an official SCG statement said.

The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India,” Tendulkar said in a statement. “I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92."It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian. I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon.

Brian Lara added: "I'm deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia."The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch AO and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.