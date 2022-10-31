T20 WC 2022: Australia set daunting target before Ireland

Australia after starting slowly picked up the pace as they went on. Despite Warner falling early Captain, Aaron Finch played a brilliant inning. The skipped made 63(44) and held the innings together. A 52-run partnership in the middle with Mitchell Marsh 28(22) and a 70-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis made sure that Australia post a good total on a wicket which is a bit slow.

After their opening defeat to New Zealand, Australia bounced back to winning ways with a win against Sri Lanka. But their next match got washed out and they had to share points with England. Meanwhile, Ireland have surprised cricket fans with their victory over England at MCG, followed by a point against Afghanistan, due to the match getting washed out.