Israel-Hamas War: Ireland, Norway and Spain Recognise Palestine as State (Watch Video)

Norway, along with Ireland and Spain, recognised an independent Palestinian state in the hope that this would help to bring peace to Israel amid the raging Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

However, Israel has recalled its envoys to Ireland and Norway with immediate effect after the European countries announced to recognise Palestine as a state.

Ireland, Norway and Spain Recognise Palestine As a State

"Today, Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine."



Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris says this is a "historic day for Palestine" as we trust that more countries will join us in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/15ZPf6kPGz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 22, 2024

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security."

I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries' decisions to recognize a Palestinian state.



I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 22, 2024

Israel minister Katz also warned Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, "a similar step will be taken against it".

"The Irish-Norwegian folly does not deter us; we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, dismantling Hamas, and bringing the hostages home. There are no more just causes than these," Katz stated.

Meanwhile, European Union members Slovenia and Malta have also indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, "Echoing the majority sentiment of the Spanish people, next Tuesday, May 28, Spain will approve the recognition of the State of Palestine in the Council of Ministers. The time has come to move from words to action. For peace, justice and coherence."

Haciéndonos eco del sentir mayoritario del pueblo español, el próximo martes 28 de mayo, España aprobará en Consejo de Ministros el reconocimiento del Estado de Palestina.



Ha llegado la hora de pasar de las palabras a la acción.



Por la paz, la justicia y la coherencia. pic.twitter.com/OYhRleIdHE — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 22, 2024

Simon Harris, Irish Prime Minister, on Wednesday said that a two-State solution is the only credible path to peace and security for Israel, for Palestine and for their peoples". "Today Ireland recognises the state of Palestine. We believe that recognition will contribute to peace and reconciliation in the Middle East," Harris said.

Today Ireland recognises the state of Palestine.

We believe that recognition will contribute to peace and reconciliation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/SaI2fTzECx — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 22, 2024

Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Stoere said that his nation will recognise an independent Palestinian state in the hope that this will help to bring peace with Israel.

🇳🇴🇵🇸El primer ministro noruego, Jonas Gahr Støre, anuncia que el 28 de mayo reconocerá a Palestina como Estado.



➖"No puede haber paz en Oriente Medio sin que Israel y Palestina tengan su propio Estado, es la única solución real al conflicto".#FREEPALESTİNEpic.twitter.com/OEoZ7x7Fsy — Nenedenadie (@nenedenadie) May 22, 2024

"In the middle of a war, with tens of thousands of dead and injured, we must keep alive the only thing that can provide a safe home for both Israelis and Palestinians: two states that can live in peace with each other," he added.