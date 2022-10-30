T20 WC 2022: Bangladesh clinch thriller against Zimbabwe to stay alive

Bangladesh bowlers kept their cool to clinch a last over thriller against Zimbabwe. By virtue of this win, the Asian tigers keep their hopes alive in the competition. Earlier, Bangladesh have set a target of 151 runs vs Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage match, at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

A knock of 71 runs off 55 balls by Najmul Hossain Shanto helped Bangladesh post 150 for seven in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani bagged two-wicket hauls for Zimbabwe.