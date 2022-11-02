T20 WC 2022: Bangladesh win toss opt to field first against India, Rishabh Pant misses out

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first against India and Rishabh Pant has once again missed out with Axar Patel replacing Deepak Hooda in the playing 11. India are better placed.

But then Bangladesh have two wins out of three and so do India. A win here will help India a inch bit close to the semi final spot.Taskin Ahmed has troubled India before and his fine form wouldn't have gone unnoticed in the Indian camp. India would certainly start favourites but one can definitey cannot rule out Bangladesh.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

