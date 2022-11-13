T20 WC 2022 Final: England opt to bowl against Pakistan

England won the toss and chosen to bowl first at the MCG. The rain threat that seemed to be looming on this match for the last three days seems to have cleared off fow now with the area around the stadium hardly receiving any rain today. Both England and Pakistan are chasing their second T20 World Cup title, having the tournament in 2010 and 2009 respectively.

England made it to the final after giving India a 10-wicket hiding in the semi-final. Pakistan, on the other hand, sneaked through to the semis after South Africa fell to a stunning defeat to the Netherlands.