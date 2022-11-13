T20 WC 2022 Final: Pakistan set 138 run target for England to win second World Cup

Pakistan were left 6 down in the 18th over after Chris Jordon dismissed Shadab Khan against England in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Earlier, Rashid got Mohammad Haris trapped at long-on to see Pakistan losing their second wicket.

Earlier, Sam Curran had dismissed Mohammad Rizwan. England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both the teams are unchanged for the summit clash. Earlier, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals after losing their first two Super 12 games and winning the next three before knocking out New Zealand of the final four with a seven wicket win. England on the other hand finished second in Group 1 of the Super 12 stages with seven points and beat India by 10 wickets in 2nd semifinal to reach the summit clash.