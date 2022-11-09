T20 WC 2022: New Zealand opt to bat in first semi final against Pakistan

In the first semi final at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Kane Willamson's New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the marquee event so far. Pakistan's campaign, has been anything but smooth. They lost their first two games - against India and Zimbabwe. And they were in doldrums when they were reduced to 43/4 against South Africa. But here they are.

The 2009 champions may be peaking at the right time. Yes, they needed Netherlands to beat the Proteas. But they are coming into this semifinal encounter on the back of three successive wins. There are a lot of similarities with the 1992 Cricket World Cup and Pakistan would hope for that continue.Making it to the knockouts has become a habit for New Zealand in ICC events. The runners-up of the previous edition have made it to the T20 WC semis four times (thrice in a row) but are yet to win a World Cup.

