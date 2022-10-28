T20 WC: England, Australia toss delayed due to rain

Australia and England Ashes rivals are all set to take centre stage today in a crucial encounter. However, rain has hit the MCG which has delayed the toss. They have lost a game each and need a win here to get into the top two of Group 1.

Both teams have had a stop and start campaign thus far with England winning against Afghanistan in their opening encounter and narrowly losing to Ireland in a rain affected match while the reigning World champions after eating defeat against New Zealand in the opening encounter, bounced back against Sri Lanka.