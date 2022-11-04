T20 WC: Happy with what we achieved here, improved against big teams, says Ireland skipper Balbirnie after loss to NZ

Following his side's 35-run loss to New Zealand, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie said that the side is happy with what they have achieved in the tournament and the Irish side has "improved a lot" especially against big teams.

All-round New Zealand powered by performances from skipper Kane Williamson and bowlers finished their group stage campaign on top of the Group 1 table after a 35-run win over Ireland in Adelaide on Friday.

"We played a top-class team and when you play such teams, you need to capitalize on all opportunities. We bowled well right through the tournament, the fielding was a bit off. (Coming to today) It was nice to set up a platform - that has been a trend in this tournament, but we needed someone to kick on from there," said Balbirnie in a post-match presentation.

He also highlighted the progress of the team throughout the tournament.

"We are quite happy with what we achieved (in the tournament), compared to where we were in the last 12 months, we have improved a lot, especially against good teams and we are looking forward to meeting these sides once again. (On Joshua Little) He is a class operator and showed it today," he added.

New Zealand have finished their group-stage campaign with three wins in five matches and a total of seven points. Ireland have finished their campaign in the fifth position in the points table with three points and one win in five matches. With a high run rate, they are big favourites to cruise into the semis even if Australia and England win their final matches.

Put to field first by Ireland, New Zealand posted 185/6 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson was back among the runs as he scored 61 off just 35 balls with five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of over 174.

Opener Finn Allen (32 off 18 balls) and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (31* off 21 balls) posted some valuable contributions too.

Little (3/22) was a standout bowler for Ireland. Spinner Gareth Delany (2/30) and Mark Adair (1/39) also got wickets for Ireland.

Joshua Little became the second Irish player and sixth overall to take a hat-trick in an ICC T20 World Cup match. In the 19th over of New Zealand's innings, who were put to bat first by Ireland, Little clinched scalps of skipper Kane Williamson (61 off 35 balls), James Neesham and Mitchell Santner (golden ducks) on the second, third and fourth ball.

Chasing 186, Ireland was off to a good start. Openers Paul Stirling and Balbirnie stitched a first-wicket stand of 68 runs in 49 balls. However, after Stirling (37), Balbirnie (30) lost their wickets, Ireland struggled to get back into the game.

With each passing ball, pacers Lockie Ferguson (3/22) and Tim Southee (2/29) and spinners Mitchell Santner (2/26) and Ish Sodhi (2/31) pulled back things in favour of the Kiwis.

Ireland finished their innings at 150/9 in 20 overs, with Barry McCarthy (6*) and Joshua Little (8*) unbeaten.

Williamson's attacking 61 earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 185/6 (Kane Williamson 61, Daryl Mitchell 31*; Joshua Little 3/22) beat Ireland 150/9 (Paul Stirling 37, Andrew Balbirnie 30, Lockie Ferguson 3/22).

( With inputs from ANI )

