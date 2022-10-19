T20 WC: Scotland skipper lauds Campher-Dockrell for their match-winning stand against Ireland

Following his side's six-wicket loss to Ireland in their Group B round one match at the ICC T20 World Cup, Scotland skipper Richie Berrington lauded all-rounders Curtis Campher and George Dockrell for their match-winning partnership.

Ireland found their hero in Curtis Campher in a must-win game to chase down a 177-run target and script a memorable comeback against Scotland to stay alive in the T20 World cup at Bellerive Oval on Wednesday.

"Positives with the bat, I thought Jones was superb all through the innings, the others chipped in and I was happy with the final score though I thought we did miss out on a few runs towards the end. The aim was to take early wickets and put them under pressure, but credit to Campher and Dockrell for that flawless partnership, they took the game away from us. We have learnt from last year, we found ourselves in a similar situation there as well. We will take a day off tomorrow and refocus on the next game," Berrington said in a post-match presentation.

With this win, Ireland are at third position with two points and one win in two games. Scotland are at second position with two points and one win in two games.

Opting to bat first, Scotland put up 176/5 in their 20 overs. Michael Jones starred for the Scottish with the bat, scoring 86 off 55 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes. Skipper Berrington also played a knock of 37 off 27 balls.

Medium-pace bowling all-rounder Curtis Campher (2/9) shined for Ireland with the ball. Joshua Little and Mark Adair took a wicket each.

Chasing 177, Ireland was struggling at 61/4, but a match-winning 119-run stand between Campher (72* off 32 balls with seven fours and two sixes) and Dockrell (39* off 27 balls) took Ireland to a memorable six-wicket win.

Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif and Michael Leask took a wicket for Scotland.

Campher was the 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor