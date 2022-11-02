T20 WC: Virat Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in tournament's history

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup.

India's star batter accomplished this record during his side's crucial Group 2, Super 12 match of the tournament against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

Virat scored an unbeaten 64 of 44 balls in the match. His knock consisted of eight boundaries and a six. His strike rate during the innings was 145.45.

With this, Virat's record in T20 WC is - 1,065 runs in 23 innings across 25 matches at an average of 88.75. 13 half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score of 89*. His strike rate in the tournament is 132.46.

He has surpassed Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who scored 1,016 runs in 31 matches at an average of 39.07. One century and six half-centuries have come off his bat in this tournament, with best of 100.

Other top T20 World Cup batters are: West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965 runs), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (921) and Sri Lankan great Tilakaratne Dilshan (897).

Notably, Virat has been in fantastic form since the Asia Cup. During that tournament, he made his return to international cricket after a month, a break he took after months of battling inconsistent form.

Since then, Virat has scored 624 runs in 14 innings at an average of 78.00. One century and six fifties have come out of his bat, with best of 122*.

Coming to India's innings against Bangladesh, Men in Blue posted 184/6 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Virat (64*), KL Rahul (50*) and Suryakumar Yadav (30) came through with some useful scores for India.

Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Shakib al Hasan, the skipper also got two wickets.

Bangladesh's innings is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor