T20 WC: We can counter their plans, says Bangladesh captain Shakib ahead of SA clash

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that team's ODI series win against South Africa earlier this year will give them confidence ahead of their T20 World Cup match on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground.

"It is a very important match for both sides but for South Africa, who would have expected two points from their first game, this is a do-or-die match. They will be under some pressure. We have a win under our belt, and now we will be playing at a ground that normally aids the spinners. The ICC usually tries to produce true wickets in the World Cup so that everyone gets help," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shakib as saying.

"They have a number of world-class players on their side, but we will try to the best of our ability. We have some good memories against them recently, albeit in another format. It will certainly help us mentally. We want to be clear-minded and enjoy the game. We are hopeful of a big crowd since Sydney has a huge Bangladeshi population," he added.

Shakib is confident that Bangladesh can stop South Africa's pace attack, especially after openers Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto got them off to a fast start against the Netherlands, adding 43 runs in 5.1 overs for the first wicket.

"The opening stand will give us confidence. Both openers were quite positive [against the Netherlands], which was more important than the runs they scored. We should play with more freedom now. We have played against the South African pacers recently. We know what they can do, and we have been successful in ODIs. I think we can counter their plans and have the upper hand," said the Bangladesh captain.

He also praised the Bangladesh pace attack, particularly Taskin Ahmed for his strong bowling performance against the Netherlands.

"[Taskin] is one of the leaders now after Mashrafe's exit. He has done tremendously well in the last two years for Bangladesh. He is leading by example. We have a very good fast bowling group in all three formats. I can't be more proud of how they have improved themselves and come this far, and it is showing in the results. I hope they continue their form in this World Cup," said Shakib.

( With inputs from ANI )

