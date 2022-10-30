T20 WC: Zimbabwe bowlers shine as they restrict Bangladesh to 150 after 20 overs

Zimbabwe pacers put in a disciplined show to restrict Bangladesh to 150 at the Gabba on Sunday. Bangladesh batsman failed to capitalse on starts losing wickets at regular intervals. A win over Bangladesh will not only boost Zimbabwe's chances of securing their berth in the semi-finals, but it will also give the giant killers direct qualification for T20 World Cup 2024. After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup 2022, Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe will look for yet another mighty performance.