T20 World Cup 2022: Australia announce 15-member squad, Tim David included

Australia have named a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is all set to be held in Australia later this year. The Kangaroos will be seen defending their title as they won the last edition of the tournament in 2021 in Dubai, beating New Zealand in the final.

The squad will be led by Aaron Finch. Tim David has earned a maiden call-up for the T20 World Cup in the Australia side. Mitchell Swepson, on the other hand, has been dropped from the side. This is a similar squad to that which became the first Australian’s men’s team to win a T20 World Cup, who are now very excited about playing the tournament at home,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said in a statement.

“Mitchell Swepson was unlucky to miss out based on conditions in the UAE at the last World Cup where we planned for tired, spinning wickets compared to what we would expect are good batting conditions along with the larger grounds in Australia.” Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket in recent times. We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years,” Bailey further added.