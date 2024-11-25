Tim David Sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Tim David has been bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The hard-hitting middle-order batsman will bring his power-hitting ability to RCB for the upcoming season.

Tim David 🤝 @RCBTweets ⚡️⚡️



He's SOLD for INR 3 Crore 🙌🙌



Huge cheer goes out in the auction arena! 🥳#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

David’s IPL journey began in 2021 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru where he played just one match. In 2022, he was signed by Mumbai Indians for INR 8.25 crore and became a key player in the team. David played 8 games in IPL 2022 scoring 186 runs at a strike rate of over 215. He became a regular in the playing XI in 2023, scoring 231 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of nearly 160. In IPL 2024, David played 13 games and scored 241 runs with a strike rate of over 155.

Overall, he has played 38 IPL matches and scored 659 runs.