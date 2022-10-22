T20 World Cup 2022: Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand in Super 12 clash

The Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup will open up with the re-match of the 2021 final at Dubai between Australia and New Zealand at a full-house Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. At the all important toss Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first.

New Zealand are no easy team to win against and yet, somehow, the Kiwis have not been able to get a win against Australia since 2011. The last time they did defeat their rivals accross the Tasman sea, veteran fast bowler Trent Boult had made his debut.