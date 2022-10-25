T20 World Cup 2022: Australia spinner Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of Sri Lanka game

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the defending champ's crucial tie against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Australia lost their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand, and they will most likely be without the services of Zampa for their must-win clash against Asia Cup 2022 champs Sri Lanka.

As per new rules, a player contracting Covid-19 and testing positive for the virus is not prevented from competing at this year's World Cup. However, if Zampa is selected for the XI, he would have to travel to the match separately and his contact with other Australian players and support staff would be limited. Ashton Agar is the potential replacement for the leggie.