T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stun Scotland with brillant counter attack to register famous win

George Dockrell and Curtis Campher 100-run plus partnership powered Ireland to a 6-wicket win over Scotland. After their famous win over the West Indies, Scotland put up yet another superlative show with both bat and ball. At 61 for 4 in the 10th over, the chase looked dead and buried but Ireland had another plans.

By virtue of this win, Ireland, Scotland and Zimbabwe all have one win each, although the last named have a game in hand. West Indies, the pre-tournament favourites now need to win both their remaining games if they're to reach the next stage of the tournament. They're up against Zimbabwe today.