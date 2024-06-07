CAN vs IRE: Canada Secures First-Ever T20 World Cup Victory with Thrilling Win Over Ireland

Canada secured their maiden victory in the men's T20 World Cup 2024 with a stunning 12-run win over Ireland in a low-scoring thriller on Wednesday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Canada WIN in New York! 🇨🇦



Barbadian-born Nicholas Kirton played a crucial role, smashing a gritty 49 off 35 balls to propel Canada to a competitive 137 for seven after they were put into bat. Wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva's steady 37 off 36 deliveries also contributed significantly to Canada's total.

Canada's bowlers then stepped up, successfully defending the modest total as Ireland fell short, finishing at 125 for nine in their 20 overs. Seamer Craig Young led the charge for Ireland with figures of 2/32, while Gareth Delany also chipped in with 2/25.

Earlier, Ireland's decision to bowl first paid off handsomely as they had Canada struggling at 53 for four early in the ninth over. However, Kirton and Movva's partnership revived Canada's innings, giving them a competitive total to defend.

The match was played on a pitch that had been criticized for its uneven bounce and excessive movement. However, after curators shaved off the grass and rolled it multiple times, the pitch played much better during the match.

Canada will look to build on this historic win as they continue their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024.

This victory marks a significant moment for Canadian cricket, as they celebrate their first-ever win in the prestigious tournament.