IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: India Pacers Shine As Ireland Bowled Out for 96

India's formidable fast bowling attack wreaked havoc on Ireland, bowling them out for a meager 96 runs, their second-lowest total in T20I cricket, in a Group A match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Captain Rohit Sharma, winning the toss and electing to bowl first, set the stage for a dominant performance by his seamers. Arshdeep Singh spearheaded the assault, removing both Irish openers in the third over. His left-arm pace and swing proved too much for the Irish top order, who struggled to cope with the early movement.

Following Arshdeep's initial breakthroughs, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah kept up the pressure. Pandya claimed a wicket in the seventh over, and Bumrah struck again in the ninth, dismantling the middle order and leaving Ireland reeling.

The Irish batsmen had no respite as India's pacers continued their relentless attack. Arshdeep ended with impressive figures, claiming 3 wickets for just 12 runs, while Bumrah and Pandya picked up 2 wickets each. The disciplined and aggressive bowling of the Indian seamers ensured that Ireland could not recover, eventually folding for just 96 runs in 16 overs.

The pitch conditions at the stadium have come under severe scrutiny following the recent South Africa-Sri Lanka game. With the highly anticipated India-Pakistan encounter scheduled to be played here, questions regarding the fairness and safety of the playing surface are mounting.

Arshdeep Singh delivered a stellar performance, striking twice in his second over to dismiss both Irish openers. This set the tone for the rest of the Indian pacers, who decimated the Irish batting line-up, reducing them to a meager 50/8. Amidst the collapse, Delany and Little offered some resistance, adding 27 runs for the ninth wicket, marking the highest partnership of the innings. However, this valiant effort was cut short when Jasprit Bumrah broke through their defenses. A subsequent mix-up between the last pair saw Ireland bowled out for 96 runs.