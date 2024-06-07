CAN vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Kirton's 49 Leads Canada to 137/7 Against Ireland

New York [US], June 7 : Ireland restricted Canada to 137/7 in 20 overs in the T20 World Cup clash at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Friday with some impressive bowling by their bowlers.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and asked Canada to bat first at the New York stadium.

For Canada, batters Aaron Johnson and Navneet Dhaliwal opened the innings. Both batters were able to put just 12 runs together before Dhaliwal was dismissed by Mark Adair. He could score only six runs.

Right-hand batter Pargat Singh was next on the crease and he and Johnson could add just 16 more runs to the total before the Ireland bowlers struck again.

Johnson scored 4 runs with the help of three fours.

Following Johnson's dismissal, Dilpreet Bajwa came out to bat in the sixth over when the team score was 28/2.

At the score of 42, Pargat Singh was sent back to the dressing room after he had scored 18 runs. He was out of the bowling of Craig Young in the seventh over.

Nicolas Kiton came out to bat next. The Canadian side completed their fifty on the last ball of the eighth over as Kirton slammed a boundary of the bowling of Barry McCarthy.

On the first ball of the ninth over, Canada lost their fourth wicket when the team score was 53. Bajwa was dismissed after he had scored seven runs.

Soon after Bajwa's departure, the side's wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Movva came out to bat.

After 10 overs, Canada were 63/4 with Kirton and Movva unbeaten on the crease.

The Canadian side brought up their 100 in 15.2 overs as Kirton smashed a boundary of the bowling of Young. On the next ball, Kirton took a single to bring up a 50-run partnership with Movva.

In the 19th over bowled by McCarthy, the batting side lost two wickets. On the fourth ball, the side lost the wicket of set batter Kirton who was dismissed after he had scored 49 runs off 35 balls which were laced with three boundaries and two maximums.

On the last ball of the same over, Dillon Heyliger was sent back without opening his account.

Movva played a knock of 37 runs from 36 balls which included three fours in his innings.

The pick of the bowlers for Ireland were Young and McCarthy as they bagged two wickets each in their spells of four overs in which they conceded 32 and 24 runs respectively. One wicket each was taken by Adair and Delany in their respective spells.

Brief Score: 137/7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Kirtan 49, Shreyas Movva 37, Barry McCarthy 2/24) vs Ireland.

