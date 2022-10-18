T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia opt to bat, as minnows look to extend winning streak

Namibia unveiled a brilliant all-round show in the previous match against Sri Lanka. First, Jan Frylinck and Smit helped them put up a decent total on the board and then it was their bowling unit that rattled Sri Lanka's batting unit and bowled them out for 108 while chasing 164.

Now in their second game, Namibia won the toss and opted to bat first. Namibia defeated former champions Sri Lanka while Netherlands beat UAE. Both the sides will now be looking to keep the momentum. A win for either teams will be a big boost as they will top the table.