T20 World Cup 2022: Rain likely to play spoilsport in India vs Pakistan match

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 is likely to be affected by rain. It’s been raining in and around Melbourne past few days. The weather forecast for 23rd October in Melbourne is also not good. According to Melbourne Weather Forecst, Rain in predicted both in morning and evening in the state.

Meanwhile, the India and Pakistan has been sold out as over 500,000 fans have already booked their place to attend the showpiece event in Australia, starting October 16. The clash between the arch-rivals, scheduled at the MCG on October 23, is sold out, "with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale." The match between the two teams has always been a great source of entertainment due to the cut-throat competition. Last time, the Rohit Sharma-led side faced a defeat when the both the teams faced each other in Asia Cup 2022.