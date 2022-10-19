T20 World Cup: England's Topley ruled out due to left ankle ligament damage, Mills named replacement

Perth, Oct 19 England left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley on Wednesday has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with ligament damage to his left ankle. Tymal Mills has been promoted from a travelling reserve to the main squad as a like-to-like replacement of Topley, which has been approved by the Event Technical Committee.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) further said Topley sustained the injury before England's tournament warm-up fixture on Monday against Pakistan in Brisbane whilst taking part in a fielding drill before the match.

The result of the scan on Tuesday in Perth revealed the ankle injury, giving a huge blow to England's plans ahead of the start of the competition. Topley, 28, had picked 17 wickets at an average of 28.00 in 16 T20Is this year, proving to be an asset for England in the power-play as well as in the death overs.

Mills got a recall to the England T20I team during last year's Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE, picking seven wickets at an average of 15.42 and economy rate of 8 in the four games he featured.

His run in the tournament was ended by a thigh injury and Topley was named as his replacement in the 15-man England squad. Mills has huge experience of playing in Australian conditions, having represented Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) though he hasn't played any competitive cricket match after August 10 due to toe injury.

With Mills now drafted in the main squad, pacer Luke Wood has been added as a travelling reserve. ECB said Wood will join the England party in Australia in due course. England, the 2010 champions, will play their first Super 12 match in Men's T20 World Cup on Saturday against Afghanistan in Perth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor