T20 World Cup: Kohli holds India's chase together after middle order collapse against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli played a fluent innings against Bangladesh to guide India to a respectable total in Adelaide.It was a rather slow start for India. They could not take on the new-ball bowlers as the would've liked with the overcast conditions benefitting the seamers. Rohit Sharma was the first one to depart, although KL Rahul found his mojo back and answered the critics with his stunnning half-century. He got a great support by Kohli, who later continued to hit the ball well and remains unbeaten on 64. Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin both of them played crucial cameos to get over the 180-run mark. Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.