T20 World Cup: Respect each other's game when batting together, says Suryakumar on partnership with Kohli

Sydney, Oct 27 When Suryakumar Yadav ended India's innings with a beautifully flicked six over deep backward square leg off Logan van Beek to reach his fifty in 25 balls as India made a challenging 179/2 in 20 runs against the Netherlands in Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, his camaraderie with Virat Kohli was a joyful sight to watch.

The duo, Kohli and Suryakumar, walk off the field unbeaten on 62 and 51 respectively while holding their arms aloft, having a chuckle and reminding people of the warm bond two best friends would have after giving a fantastic presentation in a university assignment.

On Thursday, the Netherlands bowling attack got a taste of glittering batsmanship from Suryakumar and Virat when the duo shared an amazing 95-run stand off 48 deliveries and play a huge hand in India getting 112 runs off the last ten overs.

Apart from the awe-oozing boundaries hit by the duo over various parts of the park, what was a standout was the running between the wickets. It seemed as if Virat and Suryakumar were in absolute sync with each other on how to run hard for the twos' and get the boundaries whenever an opportunity arrived, piling the pressure on the Netherlands.

The vociferous crowd of 36, 426 people at the SCG were getting their money's worth of seeing a jugalbandi of India's talismanic batter joining forces with one of the finest T20 batters in the world set the base for India's 56-run win.

"I think the thoughts and plans are very clear depending upon the situation when I am going in to bat. But my plans are very clear when I go in to bat. I look for boundaries, try and hit the gaps and run hard. When you are batting with him, you have to run hard as well."

"He just clears your thoughts. When I was batting, I was a little confused. He was just coming up to me and telling me what delivery you can now expect that from a bowler. So, it's a very good camaraderie and I am really enjoying batting with him right now," stated Suryakumar in the post-match press conference.

In T20Is this year, Virat and Suryakumar have added 463 runs in just eight matches at a staggering average of over 70. The duo have also added two hundred-plus stands and two fifty-plus stands, adding another chapter to the amazing partnership through the match against Netherlands at Sydney.

"I feel we respect each other's game when we are batting together. For example, when I am getting a few boundaries from one end, then he just tries and rotates strike, keeps the intent to look for good shots."

"It's just the respect we have for each other when both of us are batting together. We just enjoy batting with each other, and what shot he plays. We try and run hard as much as possible. It's a great thing and really looking forward to having more partnerships with him," added Suryakumar on what makes his combination with Kohli click.

It also helped that the duo assessed the conditions at the ground, where the pitch was two-paced though Suryakumar hit three fours in his first seven balls. "You also have to assess the conditions. The last two wickets were completely different where we played today. It was a little slow, and the last game it was a little quick and bouncy wicket. So you have to adjust."

Though Netherlands were unable to separate him and Kohli in their stand for the third wicket, Suryakumar had some words of praise for the Men in Orange. "Actually, I have seen them play in the last few days, and I have heard they have won a number of T20 games."

"They have been really good. Their plans were really nice against all our batters. We really look forward to playing them more." With Thursday's exploits, India can be optimistic of lifting the trophy provided Suryakumar and Virat stitch more memorable partnerships in future.

