Virat Kohli Needs Nine Fours to Surpass Mahela Jayawardene's T20 World Cup Record

India's star batter Virat Kohli is on the cusp of setting a new record in the T20 World Cup as he aims to surpass Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene for the most fours in the tournament's history. Kohli currently holds the second position with 103 fours in 27 innings, just 9 fours away from Jayawardene's record of 111 fours in 31 appearances.

India is slated to play four group-stage matches in the tournament against Ireland, Pakistan, USA, and Canada, providing Kohli ample opportunity to achieve this milestone. Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka follows closely behind in third place with 101 fours in 35 innings. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Australia's David Warner round out the top five with 91 and 86 fours respectively.

Kohli's impressive form was further highlighted in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, where he became the first batter to amass 8,000 IPL runs. His standout performance included scoring 741 runs at an average of 61.75, with one century and five fifties. Kohli's 82 against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was also voted by cricket fans as the Greatest Moment in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Additionally, Kohli is set to break another Indian cricket record in T20 World Cup history, aiming to surpass former captain MS Dhoni's record of 311 runs in the death overs (16-20), with Kohli currently at 302 runs.

Players with the most fours in T20 World Cup history: