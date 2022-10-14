T20 World Cup: Sydney Cricket Ground to be jam-packed for Aus vs NZ clash

Hosts Australia will begin their title defence at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in front of a capacity crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the opening Super 12 clash officially declared a sell-out.

In what will be a re-match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Final, Aaron Finch's team will face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in a 6 pm fixture on Saturday, October 22.

Over 600,000 tickets have already been snapped up by fans to watch the first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup played in Australia as quoted by ICC.

The India v Pakistan fixture, to be played the following night at the MCG on October 23, will also be played in front of a full house after additional standing-room tickets released two months ago were sold within 10 minutes.

An official T20 World Cup re-sale platform has been launched, providing a safe and secure way for fans to buy and sell tickets at face value and ensure as many tickets as possible are used.

Current ticket allocations are also sold for the double-header at the SCG on October 27 featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. There are also a very limited number of tickets remaining to the opening match-day of the event, which begins with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong this Sunday.

Tickets are still available for most matches, but fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats at t20worldcup.com at family-friendly prices. Tickets are just USD 5 for children (2-16 years) for all First Round and Super 12 matches, and adult tickets start at USD 20.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup CEO Michelle Enright said: "The T20 World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and we're delighted that we're set to see big crowds for both the opening match of the event in Geelong this Sunday and the first weekend of the Super 12 stage in a week's time."

"It's going to be fantastic to see full stadiums for cricket in October and a great way for fans to celebrate the first ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia."

"No matter if you support Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, or any other team, there are still some great seats available at matches right across the seven host cities, so I'd encourage everyone who hasn't secured their tickets to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event."

( With inputs from ANI )

