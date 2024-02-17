Team India Will Wear a Black Armband in Memory of This Former Cricketer

On a pitch conducive to batting, England also got a solid reply. In reply to India's 445 runs in the first innings, opener Ben Duckett scored a quick century. England's batsmen scored runs at an average of six and a half while maintaining the Bazball game and reached 207 for 2 at the end of the day. Ashwin completed his 500th Test wicket with the wicket of Zach Crowley (15). He became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to achieve such a feat. Duckett and Olly Pope (39) put on a partnership of 93 runs to put the Indian team to sleep. England ended the second day's play at 2 for 2 in 35 overs.

But, R Ashwin suddenly had to withdraw from the third Test due to family reasons. The Indian team has decided to play with 10 key players and 1 reserve player, so there is no replacement for R Ashwin. Devdutt Padikkal is playing in the team as a replacement for Ashwin. Today, the Indian players took to the field wearing a black ribbon on the penalty. A few days ago, India's senior cricketer Dattajirao Gaikwad passed away and today the players wore black ribbons as a tribute to him.

Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaikwad (DK) sadly passed away at the age of 95 on Monday. He was the father of former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaikwad. Dattaji Rao represented India in 11 Test matches. He was in charge of India's 1959 tour of England. Dattajirao Gaikwad was India's oldest international cricketer.



#TeamIndia will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently.#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2024

He dominated the cricket field from 1952 to 1961. He had a hand in good defense and spectacular shots. However, they could not settle much in the middle order of the Indian team. He made his debut as an opener against England in 1952. When he got a chance in the middle order, he proved useful. He got a chance on the 1953 West Indies and 1959 England tours. He also played in the home series against Pakistan in 1952–53 and the West Indies in 1958–59. In 1959, India toured England under his leadership, but India lost all five Tests.